Hood River Valley’s first track and field district meet in the Northwest Oregon Conference led to 30 individual district places (top eight finishers) and 13 qualification spots in this week’s Class 5A state meet.

The Eagle girls finished fourth at the district meet, held last Thursday and Friday at Hare Field in Hillsboro. HRV boys team was fifth. As expected, Wilsonville won the girls and boys district meet team titles.

