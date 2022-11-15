Hood River Special Olympics bowlers participated virtually in the Special Olympics Oregon Northwest Oregon Regional Bowling Competition last Thursday at Orchard Lanes in Hood River. Nineteen developmentally disabled athletes from Hood River and the surrounding area matched scores with a field of approximately 110 athletes from Clackamas and Multnomah counties in the event. The bowlers each bowled two games and the combined score was entered into their handicapped divisions.
Special Olympics trains developmentally disabled athletes of all abilities to bowl, including non-ambulatory athletes with the use of a special bowling “ramp” to aim and propel the ball. Coaches Jorie Modrich and Tiffany Pruitt led the team through six weeks of practice sessions leading up to the competition.
