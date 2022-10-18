Hood River cross country

Rex Putnam’s Noemi Lundgren (909) and Hood River’s Phoebe Wood (882) go stride-for-stride to the finish of the girls 5,000 meter race on Oct. 12. Wood finished 00.1 seconds ahead of Lundgren for first place overall.

 Noah Noteboom photo

Hood River Valley’s cross country runners competed on tired legs this past week, as most ran in two races , the final two preps before the upcoming Northwest Oregon Conference championship meet on Oct. 25.