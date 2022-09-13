A quarterback sneak for a touchdown from two yards out noticed that some of the physicality Hood River Valley was lacking in its season opener two weeks ago returned last week during the Eagles’ 38-12 football win over Gorge rival The Dalles.

HRV was dominant in the first half and played error-free football — other than an I-got-it-you-got-it onside kick miscue — on a pleasant Friday evening at Henderson Stadium. Hood River (1-1) scored on four of six first-half possessions to take a commanding 30-0 lead.