Hood River XC

Hood River's Phoebe Wood high fives Putnam's Naomi Lundgren after the NWOC Preview Meet on Sept. 7.

 Noah Noteboom photo

Hood River Valley will host a cross country meet for the first time in a year and a half on Wednesday.

Canby, Parkrose, and Putnam will gather at the high school and tackle the 5,000-meter course, which meanders around the HRV athletic complex fields and nearby Indian Creek Trail. The girls race begins at 4 p.m. and the boys at 4:40 p.m.