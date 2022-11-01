Hood River Valley won its seventh successive girls district cross country championship Wednesday at Blue Lake Park, where the Eagles hoisted the Northwest Oregon Conference championship trophy.

The Eagles held off a spirited effort by Putnam to win the title, 43-47, on an overcast day in east Portland. HRV qualified for this weekend’s Class 5A state meet at Lane Community College in Eugene. This marks the 12th consecutive season Hood River Valley has qualified a girls cross country team for state.