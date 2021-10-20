Fall competition for most high school athletics is nearing the end of the regular season and playoff seeding is becoming more visible by the day. The Hood River Valley girls soccer team (1-5 Intermountain Conference, 2-8 overall) was still in contention for a playoff spot, until the Eagles were defeated by the Ridgeview Ravens (3-1-2 IMC, 3-5-2 overall) on Oct. 14.
The 3-0 loss marked the eighth loss in nine games, and fourth consecutive defeat, for the Eagles.
A season that has been filled with two lopsided wins also has included inconsistent play. The defense has improved — allowing opponents to score an average of two goals a game — but the offense has been hard to come by for Hood River.
Against Ridgeview, when the Eagles did gain possession of the ball, they couldn’t string consecutive passes together. The defense would clear the ball out of bounds or past half field whenever they could.
Ridgeview eventually found the back of the HRV net. It came in the 21st minute, when Selena Gallacher made a step-over move which got the Eagle defense out of position and launched a shot over HRV goalkeeper Aly Martinez. The Ravens rode that score and momentum into halftime.
One bright spot in Hood River’s game was Martinez, who saved several would-be goals. She stopped a strong shot directed at goal and rushed out of goal to halt the Raven attack. One of Hood River’s captains, she showed why her teammates chose her to lead the team. Loud communication and situational directives gave the Eagles strength to hold onto a one-goal deficit and hope for an equalizer late into the second half.
Ridgeview continued to operate in its half of the field and put pressure on the Eagles. Eight minutes left in regulation the Ravens had yet to extend their lead. Ridgeview earned a free kick just outside the penalty box and a Raven midfielder managed to strike the ball just above Martinez’s outstretched arms. Rain began to fall when the Ravens scored again just four minutes later.
Hood River was scheduled to play winless Crook County on Oct. 19 and the Eagles host Redmond on Oct. 21. HRV completes its league regular season Oct. 26 at Pendleton and at home against Gorge rival The Dalles on Oct. 28.
