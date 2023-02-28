Hood River Valley returns from an extended layoff from high school basketball girls and boys play this week with two games remaining in their 2022-23 Northwest Oregon Conference regular seasons.
The Eagles had league games at Hillsboro canceled because of inclement weather on Friday. Those games were scheduled to be played on Feb. 27 and were again canceled.
HRV completes its NWOC schedule on Tuesday at Putnam. That will be the final 2022-23 contest for the Eagle girls (8-15 overall, 3-9 league), who will not qualify for one of four NWOC berths into the Class 5A state playoffs. The Eagle girls defeated Hillsboro, 52-32, on Jan. 24 at Vannet Court, and lost at home to Putnam, 62-30, on Jan. 27.
The HRV boys entered the week in contention for a state playoff berth. Coach Christopher Dirks’ Eagles were in fifth place entering the week with a 7-7 league record. Canby is in fourth place at 8-6, while Putnam is in sixth at 6-8.
Canby has home games against Milwaukie (6-9) and Wilsonville (12-3). Canby won road games against those teams during the first half of the league season. Putnam was scheduled to play at Centennial (2-12) before hosting HRV.
Putnam is ranked No. 19 in the OSAA rankings; HRV is 20th and Canby 22nd.
In the first half of league play, the HRV boys topped Hillsboro, 76-42, and Putnam, 66-50.
The 5A state playoff schedule for boys includes 14 automatic qualifiers, including the four teams from the NWOC. Two other teams statewide will earn at-large berths, based on the OSAA rankings. Once the rankings are frozen on March 1, the two highest-ranked teams not already an automatic league qualifier will qualify as at-large teams.
