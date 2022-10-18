HRV Volleyball

Hood River junior Abby Kelly (2) follows through on a hit during a match against Centennial Eagles on Oct. 12. The Hood River Eagles won a heavily contested game, 3-2.

 Noah Noteboom photo

With the state playoffs no longer a possibility, the Hood River Valley volleyball team will try to get its full complement of players back in the coming week for the final three matches of the 2022 season.

Coach Scott Walker needed a Rolodex the past 10 days to keep track of his team’s injuries and illnesses in order to comprise the Eagle lineup. (A Rolodex is a rotating card file used to store information, for those younger than age 30.) Last week was going to be a week for HRV to, perhaps, make a move up the Northwest Oregon Conference standings, but illness and injuries were part of why that didn’t happen.