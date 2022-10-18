With the state playoffs no longer a possibility, the Hood River Valley volleyball team will try to get its full complement of players back in the coming week for the final three matches of the 2022 season.
Coach Scott Walker needed a Rolodex the past 10 days to keep track of his team’s injuries and illnesses in order to comprise the Eagle lineup. (A Rolodex is a rotating card file used to store information, for those younger than age 30.) Last week was going to be a week for HRV to, perhaps, make a move up the Northwest Oregon Conference standings, but illness and injuries were part of why that didn’t happen.
The week started promising enough, with the Eagles earning a five-set road win at Centennial on Oct. 10. Hood River (3-10 overall, 3-9 in NWOC) won sets one and three, but Centennial forced the tiebreaking fifth set with a 25-16 win in the fourth. Things didn’t come easy in the tiebreaker, as HRV had to gut out an 18-16 victory.
The two teams played two days later at HRV, along with Parkrose. Centennial won the rematch in four sets and Hood River also dropped its second match of the evening to Parkrose in straight sets, 25-9, 25-18, 25-11.
One positive that day was the play of Aspen Fridley, who Walker said had 11 aces in one of the matches. “Some of our freshmen stepped up last Wednesday,” Walker said. “We eventually lost the match, but it was by far her (Fridley’s) best outing of the year.”
Hood River was playing without its top setter and leading point getter, Ryann Roselle, who missed a week and a half because of a concussion. Top hitter Mallory McNerney suffered a concussion on Wednesday.
“With strep throat and a head cold and …” Walker said, his voice trailing off. Walker, the type who accentuates the positive, said, “It’s either going to be a mistake or a learning opportunity. (After) all this, I think our last two practices have been some of the most productive we’ve had all year.”
Walker said the Eagle players continue to try to get better each time they’re on the floor. They also are finding things to smile about under trying conditions. Like against Parkrose when senior Jacy Johnston kicked up an errant dig from a teammate. The foot pass was sent over the net by another HRV player, and the Broncos failed to return the ball, resulting in an HRV point. “We had some amazing digs against Parkrose,” Walker said. “The girls are not phoning it in; they’re not giving it up.”
Of HRV’s third win of the season, the match at Centennial, Walker said: “We kind of just gutted it out, not by anybody playing outstanding. … We had some people playing some different positions. We probably should have lost but the girls hung in there.”
HRV has five seniors who were scheduled to walk on Senior Night on Monday when the Eagles were hosting Milwaukie: Hailey Stuben, Johnston, Jaida Hernandez, McNerney, and Margaret Scully. “They’ve all been contributors at times this season,” Walker said.
Hood River was scheduled to complete NWOC play this week: Oct. 19 vs. visiting Hillsboro; Oct. 21 at Hillsboro; and then Oct. 25 at home against 17-3 La Salle Prep.
