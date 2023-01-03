Hood River Valley ended a five-game losing streak last week with a Dec. 29 win over Northwest Oregon Conference foe Parkrose in the Spartan Holiday Showcase in Corvallis.

The Eagles overwhelmed the Broncos early enroute to a 56-28 win. It was Hood River’s third game in three days at the tourney. Hood River lost 65-28 to host Corvallis in its first tourney contest on Dec. 27 and then fell 52-39 to Eugene’s Churchill High the next day.