APostlewait.JPG

Addison Postlewait

The Hood River Valley High Eagles bounced back from a tough loss with a doubleheader sweep at home, 9-4 and 16-1, over the Tri-City Badgers in summer league baseball July 7 at Traner Field.

Following a 13-8 home loss to the Columbia Gorge Hustlers Single A squad on July 3, the Eagles responded. Guided by first-year head coach Zach Kayser, the Eagles were seeking to win a third straight when they met the Hustlers again in a 6 p.m. Gorge rivalry matchup Tuesday in The Dalles (result was after the printed edition deadline).

Duckwall

Hunter Duckwall

