Gorge Sports Schedule: Oct. 26 to Nov. 3
(Note: Because of COVID, a shortage of game officials and transportation options, schedules are subject to last-minute changes.)
Cross Country
Oct. 27
The Dalles, Hood River at Intermountain Conference district meet, 3 p.m., Golf Course at Birch Creek, Pendleton.
Oct. 28
Columbia boys at 1A District IV Championships, Lewis River Golf Course, Woodland, WA., 10:30 a.m.
Oct. 30
Columbia girls at 1A District I-IV Championships, South Whidbey High School, Langley, WA., 11:30 a.m.
Football
Oct. 29
Putnam at The Dalles, 7 p.m.; Fort Vancouver at Columbia, 7 p.m.; Lyle vs. Elgin, Eastern Oregon University, 10 a.m.; Dufur vs. Adrian, Eastern Oregon University, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Oct. 26
The Dalles at Redmond, 6 p.m.; Pendleton at Hood River, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 28
Hood River at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 3
Hood River hosts first round, Class 5A state playoffs - time, opponent TBD.
Girls Soccer
Oct. 26
Montesano at Columbia, 5 p.m.; Hood River at Pendleton; Redmond at The Dalles
Oct. 28
Columbia at Castle Rock, 5 p.m.; The Dalles at Hood River, 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Oct. 26
Columbia at Montesano, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27
Class 1A state playoffs, Open Door at South Wasco, 6 p.m.
Oct. 28
Castle Rock at Columbia, 6 p.m.
Oct. 30
Second round, 1A state playoffs, teams TBD.
Water Polo
Oct. 26
Parkrose boys at Hood River, 4:30 p.m.; Sandy girls at Hood River, 5:40 p.m.
Oct. 28
Hood River boys and girls at Reynolds, time TBD.
