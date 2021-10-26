Gorge Sports Schedule: Oct. 26 to Nov. 3

(Note: Because of COVID, a shortage of game officials and transportation options, schedules are subject to last-minute changes.)

Cross Country

Oct. 27

The Dalles, Hood River at Intermountain Conference district meet, 3 p.m., Golf Course at Birch Creek, Pendleton.

Oct. 28

Columbia boys at 1A District IV Championships, Lewis River Golf Course, Woodland, WA., 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 30

Columbia girls at 1A District I-IV Championships, South Whidbey High School, Langley, WA., 11:30 a.m.

Football

Oct. 29

Putnam at The Dalles, 7 p.m.; Fort Vancouver at Columbia, 7 p.m.; Lyle vs. Elgin, Eastern Oregon University, 10 a.m.; Dufur vs. Adrian, Eastern Oregon University, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Oct. 26

The Dalles at Redmond, 6 p.m.; Pendleton at Hood River, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 28

Hood River at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 3

Hood River hosts first round, Class 5A state playoffs - time, opponent TBD.

Girls Soccer

Oct. 26

Montesano at Columbia, 5 p.m.; Hood River at Pendleton; Redmond at The Dalles

Oct. 28

Columbia at Castle Rock, 5 p.m.; The Dalles at Hood River, 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Oct. 26

Columbia at Montesano, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27

Class 1A state playoffs, Open Door at South Wasco, 6 p.m.

Oct. 28

Castle Rock at Columbia, 6 p.m.

Oct. 30

Second round, 1A state playoffs, teams TBD.

Water Polo

Oct. 26

Parkrose boys at Hood River, 4:30 p.m.; Sandy girls at Hood River, 5:40 p.m.

Oct. 28

Hood River boys and girls at Reynolds, time TBD.