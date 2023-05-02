Sailing teams from Hood River Valley and Columbia High Schools competed at the 2023 Oregon Cup Regatta in Yaquina Bay located in Newport, Ore. on April 23. Their official name is The Gorge Sailing Team, but students from both Hood River Valley and Columbia High Schools make up the teams. Bruins team is rostered by Leif Hauge, Taylor Hansen, Cole Newbrook and Holden Uffelman took home first place for the second year in a row.
They defeated schools from Portland including Lincoln, Willamette and Newport. Hood River’s 1 team, comprised of Fergus Waag, Kelsey Jacobson, Cassidy Reitman and Finn Van Rutledge also competed in the regatta — a series of sailboat races — and placed fourth overall behind CHS, Lincoln and the Willamette 2 team.
Sporting Director Erik Hauge said he is proud of the Bruins for keeping the trophy on the south side of the Columbia River.
“We are excited to keep the trophy on the Washington side for another year,” said Hauge.
Columbia scored a competition-low 47 points, five points ahead of Lincoln and 22 points ahead of fourth place Hood River’s 1 team. In teams of two Columbia took turns racing the A and B Divisions. Waag and Jacobson placed second behind Lincoln in the A division, but Reitman and Van Rutledge managed to overtake the Cardinal in the second stage and nudge the Bruins to victory.
In the A and B divisions, Hood River’s 1 team placed fourth and third, respectively.
Hayden Jacobson and Taylor Sass are rostered on the mixed Hood River and Columbia team. They placed sixth with 117 points. Hood River’s 2 team scored 129 points, good for eighth overall. The team is led by Lauren Mack, Ripley Vogt, Jonah Goode-Barmann and Jaden Johnson.
The Hood River team placed 11th at the District Championship Qualifier Regatta at Sail Sand Point a week earlier to qualify them for the 2023 NWISA Fleet Race Championships held in Cascade Locks on May 6 and 7. The top two teams from that race will head to Toms River, New Jersey for the National Championships in June.
