Sailing teams from Hood River Valley and Columbia High Schools competed at the 2023 Oregon Cup Regatta in Yaquina Bay located in Newport, Ore. on April 23. Their official name is The Gorge Sailing Team, but students from both Hood River Valley and Columbia High Schools make up the teams. Bruins team is rostered by Leif Hauge, Taylor Hansen, Cole Newbrook and Holden Uffelman took home first place for the second year in a row.

They defeated schools from Portland including Lincoln, Willamette and Newport. Hood River’s 1 team, comprised of Fergus Waag, Kelsey Jacobson, Cassidy Reitman and Finn Van Rutledge also competed in the regatta — a series of sailboat races — and placed fourth overall behind CHS, Lincoln and the Willamette 2 team.