This past weekend, four Wy’east middle school wrestlers competed at the Oregon middle school wrestling state championships at Woodburn High School. Sophia Keolker (125 pounds), Xiomara Gordian (160 pounds), Tristin Baker (140 pounds) and Miguel Arriola (195 pounds). Baker and Gordian started their day with a pair of wins to make their way in to the semifinals, which automatically secured them a spot on the podium.
Arriola picked up a win in the first round to make it to the quarterfinals before losing. The loss moved him to the consolation side of the bracket where he picked up two wins to temporarily put him on the podium. Later during the competition, Arriola had a couple close matches, but lost both of them and finished his day in sixth place.
Baker and Gordian both lost their semifinals match and both moved to the consolation side of the bracket. Baker pinned his next opponent and moved to the third-fourth place match. He pinned his opponent and finished the tournament in third place.
Gordian had two more exiting matches, but lost both of them and finished her day in sixth place. Keolker was unable to pick up a win as she went 0-2 and was out of the tournament.
In The Dalles, Alexander De Latorre wrestled in the 150-pound weight class and managed a 12-4 record this year. The Dalles Head Coach Alexander Kramer praised DeLaTorre’s improvement this year.
“He competed well at the state tournament capturing take downs and wrestled solid all year long.”
DeLaTorre was joined at the state tournament by Joshua Brackenbury. He complied a 10-4 record this season and faced the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament. Brackenbury’s coach described the match as “fiercely competitive.” Despite nursing minor injuries both wrestlers fell short, and the eighth graders will now focus on the transition to the high school level.
