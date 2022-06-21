The South Wasco County High Redsides boys basketball team played in a summer league tournament June 17-18 at Sherman County High in Moro and they won the championship after finishing with a 9-0 record in the eight-team event.
The Redsides, guided by Coach Jim Hull, won four games June 17 and five games June 18, culminated by a, 48-43, victory over Country Christian of Molalla in the championship game.
“We only had a total of eight players, but they’re all very unselfish guys and they’re very talented,” said Hull. “This was a great experience for all our younger guys too, like my son, Jason, who is a freshman. A lot of time I was playing three freshmen and two sophomores, and they were holding their own against more experienced players so that was good to see.” The Dufur High Rangers and the Sherman County High Huskies also played in the tournament — the first time it has been held since 2019.
This week, on June 24-25, Hull will coach a squad in the 19th annual 1A Senior All-Star Series at Sisters High School. The event is a showcase for Oregon’s best 1A players and it’s being held for the first time since 2019. Hull will guide a squad comprised of players from the Big Sky League and the Valley 10 League in an 8 p.m. matchup Friday versus a squad of players from the Mountain Valley League and the Skyline League.
Local graduated seniors who were selected by athletic directors and coaches from around the state include South Wasco’s Oscar Thomas, the Oregon Basketball Coaches Association Class 1A player-of-the-year. South Wasco’s Brock LaFaver, who earned an OBCA all state third team award, is also on the team.
Josh Rodgers, who graduated from Horizon Christian High in Hood River this year, was also selected to play in the all-star series on the Big Sky/Valley 10 team. Other players who will compete on the squad coached by Hull include Gary Walls from Ione High School and Braden Carnine of Condon High. The team will play a second contest at either 1:15 p.m. or 2:45 p.m. Saturday.
