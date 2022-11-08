Five Hood River Valley boys soccer players, including seniors Danny Villafana, Kiernan Chown and Dameon Solorzano, earned honorable mention all-league status based on a vote of Northwest Oregon Conference coaches.
Five HRV soccer boys earn all-league honorable mention
- Staff report Columbia Gorge News
-
- Updated
Tags
Recommended for you
- Bottling Plant Line Mechanic
- Mental Health Therapist (School Based) - Klickitat County Washington
- FOOD BLOG CONTRIBUTORS Do
- HOOD RIVER COUNTY IS
- HOOD RIVER COUNTY IS
- UTILITY ASSISTANT City of
- TEMPORARY SNOW PLOW DRIVERS
- Klickitat PUD-Water/Wastewater(W/WW) Operator Trainee
- PUBLIC WORKS WORKER City
- FACILITIES MAINTENANCE WORKER GRADE
Headlines straight to your inbox!
Gorge Social
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Summit ends HRV’s season in first round of 5A state football playoffs, 42-6
- City of Hood River approves cash bonuses for staff
- Police investigate drive by shooting
- Eagle girls, boys seek 5A/4A state water polo championships
- Wy’east Vineyards: Exceptionality and mystery provides uniqueness
- Helfrich cites inflation, housing and crime as primary issues
- Tribute to Oregon Nisei Veterans is theme for HR Veterans Day ceremony
- Hood River Valley qualifies for Class 5A state football playoffs with wild 41-40 win at Forest Grove
- Riverhawks end state volleyball tourney drought
- Hood River girls win cross country district title
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Crayfish Identification
- Invasive crayfish threaten Oregon's Signal crayfish
- Hood River cross country boys finish fourth at state
- Five HRV soccer boys earn all-league honorable mention
- Redsides advance to 1A 6-man football semifinals
- Summit ends HRV season in first round of playoffs
- Sherman football loses first-round state playoffs
- Eagle boys, girls seek water polo championships
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.