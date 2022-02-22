This weekend’s OSAA Class 5A state wrestling tournament in Redmond awaits Carson Farlow, Connor Farlow and Robert Wood of Hood River, and Taylor Moorehouse and Silas Parsons of The Dalles.
The five Gorge wrestlers earned spots in the upcoming Class 5A state tournament at Ridgeview High. The one-day tourney begins Saturday morning.
Junior Carson Farlow led the Gorge qualifiers, winning the 132-pound bracket at the Intermountain Conference district championship at Crook County High School in Prineville two weeks ago. Farlow takes his 23-3 record to state, where he is seeded second and will face Scappoose sophomore Ruben Gonzalez in the first round.
The top four district finishers qualified for the 5A state tourney.
HRV’s Wood, a junior who was fourth at district at 113 pounds, will face third-seeded Landon Carver, a junior from Lebanon, in the 113-pound first round. Frosh Connor Farlow, who was fourth at district at 106 pounds, will wrestle the 106-pound No. 3 seed — Evan Willis of St. Helens — in the first round at state.
The Dalles was led at district by Moorehouse, who finished third at 170 pounds. The Riverhawk senior will face Hillsboro sophomore Preston Echeverria in the first round. Echeverria is the No. 7 seed. Parsons, a freshman who was fourth at district, drew top-seeded Vaun Halstead of Springfield’s Thurston High in the first round.
