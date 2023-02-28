Connor Farlow match.jpeg

Hood River sophomore Connor Farlow is tabbed the winner over Wilsonville’s Kaden Kramer in a consolation round match at the OSAA Class 5A State Championships on Feb. 25-26.

 Contributed photo

The Hood River Valley High Eagles wrestling team concluded the season by competing in the OSAA Class 5A state championships Feb. 25-26 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

Connor Farlow highlighted the meet for Coach Tony Rolen’s five-member Eagle squad, as he earned a fourth-place medal.