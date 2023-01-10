HRV BBX

Hood River junior Grady Williams comes down with a rebound in the first half of Hood River’s tight 70-68 victory over conference opponent, Milwaukie on Jan. 6. The Eagles are undefeated in the NWOC as of Jan. 9.

 Noah Noteboom photo

Hood River Valley’s 2-0 league start in boys basketball will be tested when the Eagles play two of the better teams in the Class 5A ranks, who also entered the week unbeaten in conference play.

HRV won its second Northwest Oregon Conference game Friday, 70-68, at Milwaukie. The Eagles, led by sophomore guard Zak Poole’s 24 points, held off the host Mustangs in overtime to remain unbeaten in league play.