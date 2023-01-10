Hood River Valley’s 2-0 league start in boys basketball will be tested when the Eagles play two of the better teams in the Class 5A ranks, who also entered the week unbeaten in conference play.
HRV won its second Northwest Oregon Conference game Friday, 70-68, at Milwaukie. The Eagles, led by sophomore guard Zak Poole’s 24 points, held off the host Mustangs in overtime to remain unbeaten in league play.
Hood River (4-5 after the Milwaukie win) was scheduled to play La Salle Prep at Vannet Court on Monday (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Eagles then travel to play at Wilsonville on Thursday. The Wildcats are 9-2 overall, with their losses to 6A schools, West Salem and Beaverton. La Salle entered Monday’s game 6-5 overall, with four of their losses coming to 6A schools.
Hood River’s young team, which had won four of its past five games as of last week after an 0-4 start, is gaining confidence. Assistant Coach Noah Noteboom said that has been the focus of late.
“Helping the guys find their confidence is a big thing we’re trying to work on this year,” he said. “Believing in themselves, believing in their teammates that they can make the shots. That they can compete with all the teams in state no matter who they are.”
The Eagles appeared confident on the road at Milwaukie, where they led 28-24 after one half. Both teams heated up in the high-scoring third quarter, when Poole scored 15 of his points — including back-to-back 3-pointers. Milwaukie, led by Kaden Harris’ 11 points, outscored HRV 23-22 in the third, pulling within 50-47. Harris finished with 20 points; teammate Logan Law led the Mustangs in scoring with 31.
Law got hot in the fourth quarter and in overtime. Yet, HRV led by a point in overtime and Milwaukie had two free throws to take the lead but missed both shots. Hood River’s Aidan Smith added one of two free throws to make the score final.
Senior Sam Fauth scored 11 points for Hood River and junior wing Sawyer Clemett added 15 for the Eagles.
Noteboom said this week will test the Eagles, who have three seniors on their varsity roster. “We have two really tough games, La Salle and Wilsonville this week – both ranked in the top 10 for 5A,” he said. “This is a big week for us.”
