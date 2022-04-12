Hood River Valley’s softball team split two games this past week and have one more non-league contest Wednesday before embarking on its 15-game Intermountain Conference season on Friday.
The Eagles were scheduled to host Lakeridge at Westside on Wednesday (weather permitting). Hood River begins IMC play on Friday, when Ridgeview comes to town for a 3 p.m. doubleheader. The two teams play a single game Tuesday in Redmond.
Hood River is 4-5 overall, after a 6-2 win last week against Scappoose on April 7 and a 16-11 loss at Silverton on April 8.
