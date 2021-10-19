Seventh-ranked Hood River Valley inches closer to another Intermountain Conference boys soccer championship.
The Eagles beat Ridgeview, 2-1, in Redmond on Thursday to move two games ahead of the Ravens in the loss column. Three of Hood River’s final four matches (starting with its Oct. 17 contest vs. winless Crook County) are against opponents the Eagles outscored by a combined 23-1 during the first half of the IMC season.
Conversely, Hood River’s final match is against The Dalles, which earned a 2-2 tie Oct. 7 against its Gorge rival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.