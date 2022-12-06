The 0-3 start for Hood River Valley’s young boys basketball team is part of the maturation process the Eagles must endure this season as the inexperienced group adjusts to full-time roles at the Class 5A varsity level.

HRV played three successive games at last weekend’s Wilsonville tourney, losing Friday, 56-39, to Woodburn; Saturday, 54-47, to Ashland; and Sunday, 44-35, to Crescent Valley.