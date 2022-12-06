The 0-3 start for Hood River Valley’s young boys basketball team is part of the maturation process the Eagles must endure this season as the inexperienced group adjusts to full-time roles at the Class 5A varsity level.
HRV played three successive games at last weekend’s Wilsonville tourney, losing Friday, 56-39, to Woodburn; Saturday, 54-47, to Ashland; and Sunday, 44-35, to Crescent Valley.
Coach Christopher Dirks’ team, which has nine newcomers this winter after heavy graduation losses from its 2021-22 team, was competitive in each outing. The seven-point loss to Ashland came after the Eagles had cut a 48-39 deficit to three points midway through the fourth quarter.
The 6-0 scoring run was started by reserve guard Chris Johnson, whose spin move in the key pulled the Eagles within 48-41. Four possessions later, junior wing Sawyer Clemett rebounded his own miss and scored, and the margin was 48-43.
Ashland, which showed great patience at times on offense with 30- and 40-second possessions, came up empty and Zak Poole’s runner in traffic dropped in to make it 48-45. But that’s as close as the Eagles would get.
Hood River missed three-pointers on its next two offensive possessions before Ashland senior guard Sebastian Stowasser hit his third three-pointer of the half for a 51-45 Grizzly lead. HRV’s Sam Fauth scored down low to cut it to 51-47, but the Eagles would not score again.
Hood River was scheduled to play Tuesday at Heritage High in Vancouver before traveling to The Dalles on Friday for a non-league rivalry contest against the Riverhawks.
