Twenty-eight teams, and seemingly about that many different types of weather, were on the agenda for Saturday’s Wilsonville Invitational, where Hood River Valley’s track and field team was able to scratch some of its competitive itch.
The Eagles worked their way through five days of workouts in February-like weather conditions as opposed to mid-April before capping the week in Wilsonville. Hood River’s boys scored 16 team points to finish tied for 13th at the meet, which included a mix of mostly Class 6A and 5A schools - and plenty of talent. The size of the meet limited the number of HRV’s entrants to two in each individual event.
HRV’s top finisher was junior distance runner Elliot Hawley, who was third in the 1500 meters in 4 minutes, 17.14 seconds. Teammate Jackson Bullock was fifth in 4:21.47 and later ran a lifetime best in the 800 of 2:04.5 – good enough for seventh. Sprinter/jumper Shaw Burns was fifth in the triple jump and ninth in the long jump.
Among the nine personal bests on the day for the Eagles were: frosh Chaz Rockett’s 25.08 in the 200; junior Kaiden Mitchell’s 57.5 in the 400; frosh Logan King’s 4:29.35 in the 1500; junior William Bunch’s 9:22.xx in the 3000; frosh Oscar Sedano’s 35-8.25 in the shot (behind teammate Levi Grimsley’s 36.6.5); and first-year senior Micah Poole’s debut in the long jump – 16-10.5 – in addition to his second-ever triple jump of 35-2.
On the girls side, HRV scored four points in the meet, courtesy of Simon Tillman’s fifth place in the 400 in 1:01.14.
The Eagle girls registered eight personal bests led by Ximena Santillan, who finished the 100 high hurdles in the 19.03 and the 300 lows in 54.15. Fellow junior Lilliana Wyers bettered the 30-foot mark in the triple jump at 30-6.25. Senior Claire Meyers surpassed her lingering best in the shot put – set during her freshman year – with her effort of 27-3.75.
On the track, junior Maeve Woodruff cut two seconds off her 1500 best, finishing 12th in 5:10.35. She is the Intermountain Conference leader in the metric mile and 800 (2:29.87).
The meet’s talent base weighed toward the girls sprints, where national indoor 200-meter champion, Mia Brahe-Pedersen of Lake Oswego, ran a personal-best 11.43 in the 100 and also won the 200 in 23.62. She ran a couple of legs on the Lakers’ first-place 4x100 and 4x400 relays, as well. Also of note: Elija Jackman of Tigard threw 193-7 to win the boys discus; and Annika Sukumar’s 37-4 girls triple jump for West Linn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.