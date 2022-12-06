HRV Swimming meet

Swimmers dive into the water at the start of one of the races at the Eagles' opening meet in the aquatic center.

 Noah Noteboom photo

Hood River Valley’s depth was on display last week when the Eagles won 10 of 11 girls events, including all three relays, in its season-opening swim meet at the aquatics center.

The Eagle girls, coming off a fourth-place state championship finish last season, topped visiting Hillsboro and Putnam in the double dual — the first in the Northwest Oregon Conference this winter. The Northwest Oregon crowns a dual meet champion, which places much more emphasis on the regular season meets like the one held last week at HR Aquatics Center.