Hood River Valley’s depth was on display last week when the Eagles won 10 of 11 girls events, including all three relays, in its season-opening swim meet at the aquatics center.
The Eagle girls, coming off a fourth-place state championship finish last season, topped visiting Hillsboro and Putnam in the double dual — the first in the Northwest Oregon Conference this winter. The Northwest Oregon crowns a dual meet champion, which places much more emphasis on the regular season meets like the one held last week at HR Aquatics Center.
Coach Shelly Rawding’s swimmers were led by Michelle Graves, Emma Titus, and Delaney Hackett, who each won two individual events and also swam legs on two first-place HRV relays. Graves won the 200-meter individual medley in 2:52.65 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:28.36. Titus won the 200 freestyle in 2:21.95 and the 100 free in 1:03.65. Hackett won the 100 butterfly in 1:21.35 and 100 backstroke in 1:21.09. Maya Arndt won the 400 freestyle in 5:27.75 for the seventh individual event win for HRV.
The team relay wins came in the 200 medley from Sophia Helleberg, Graves, Sophia Cross and Titus in 2:22.28. Abby Tomlinson, Arndt, Hackett, and Helleberg combined to win the 200 free relay in 2:09.51. Cross, Graves, Tomlinson, and Titus capped off the meet with a win in the 400 free relay in 4:40.69.
Tomlinson and Cross received identical times of 31.21 in the 50 free behind winner Celia Pilversack (30.98).
Other top three placers for Hood River were: Avery Walker, third, 200 free (2:59.33); Cross, second, 100 butterfly (1:25.7); Tomlinson, third, 100 freestyle (1:09.45); Helleberg, second, 100 backstroke (1:24.52); and Kylin Elliott, third, 100 breaststroke (1:36.81).
The girls dual meet scores were: 112-53 against Hillsboro; and 125-25 against Putnam.
On the boys side, Hood River topped Hillsboro, 124-42, and also bested Putnam, 124-40.
The Eagle boys went 11-for-11 in event wins with eight individual winners and they also swept the three relays, including the 200 medley to open the meet, which Zayd Ziada, Lucas Elliott, Kaitaro Hawkins and Elijah Adams won in 2:07.73.
HRV’s Rohan Faber won the 200 free in 2:29.70. Caiden Titus and Max Webster went 1-2 in the 200 IM in 2:38.13 and 2:52.31, respectively. Adams won the 50 free in 27.39 and teammate Jackson Bullock was third in 29.63.
Hawkins and Elliott went 1-2 in the 100 butterfly; Hawkins won the race in 1:13.86 to Elliott’s 1:15.50 (Hawkins also won the 400 free in 5:13.18). Titus and Adams duplicated their teammates in the 100 free, with Titus winning in 1:00.61 and Adams finishing second in 1:02.15.
Ziada and Bullock finished 1-2 in the 100 backstroke in 1:16.54 and 1:25.33, respectively. HRV swept the final individual event, the 100 breaststroke with Elliott (1:21.41), Faber (1:26.41) and Webster (1:28.54) going 1-2-3.
Ziada, Titus, Adams, and Elliott teamed up to win the 200 free relay in 1:55.11. And in the final event, Webster, Bullock, Hawkins, and Titus won the 400 free relay in 4:22.22.
Hood River will compete Friday at La Salle Prep.
