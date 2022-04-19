The Hood River girls lacrosse team lost their first conference game to the Cleveland Warriors, 8-12 on Thursday April 14. It has been an up and down season for the Eagles, with a loss coming after every win this year. In their previous competition on April 6, the Eagles defeated 6A Central Catholic by a score of 22-1. Every team has their struggles and according to first-year Hood River coach, Lauren Oaks, communication could solve a lot of their inconsistencies.
“Whenever we have those off days, it’s just due to communication on the field,” said Oaks.
The Warriors wasted no time attacking the Eagle defense scoring in the first minute of action. It was a disappointing start considering their defense was a focal point for Oaks and the Eagles.
“We haven’t played much defense in the midfield,” said Oaks. “And thats something we tried to work on a lot this week.”
A little less than ten minutes later, the Warriors scored two more goals in succession. The Eagle defense stalled again and allowed another goal. More than 13 minutes left in the first half and Hood River faced a four goal deficit on the scoreboard.
The Eagles first chance to score came when junior Eva Horst was fouled and given an advantage close to Cleveland’s goal. Horst came into the game against the Warriors scoring in four straight games. She made it five straight games with at least one goal when she scored in the 12th minute, reducing the Cleveland lead to thee goals.
The Eagles limped into halftime down 8-4 and Oaks encouraged her team to do two things: increase communication and get everyone involved.
“They started to communicate and you saw the defense sliding you saw attack discussing,” said Oaks on her teams second half improvements.
The Eagles knew Cleveland was going to key in on their captains Horst, Sophia Riviello and Emma Kroll to minimize their impact on the game. Oaks pointed to players like Malina Bukovansky, Izzy Bielen and Rose Hopkins to step up for the Eagles. The trio created opportunities but the Cleveland defense was stifling. Between Bukovansy, Bielen and Hopkins they had five shots, but just a single goal scored by Bielen. The teams matched each others goals in the second half, as the Warriors won 12-8 and handed Hood River their first league loss of the season.
“I just want the girls to remain positive and keep bringing the energy even if we’re down on the scoreboard,” said Oaks.
The Eagles head to Portland on Tuesday and play Ida B. Wells school who has a 3-1 season record and outscoring opponents by an average of 10 goals per game. Two days later on April 21, the Eagles host Lincoln hoping to bounce back from their first home loss of the year.
