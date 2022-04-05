Hood River Valley was third at the five-team Nels Nelson Invitational boys golf tourney March 28 at Wild Horse Golf Course in Pendleton.
La Grande won the tourney with a four-player score of 369, The Dalles was second at 374 and HRV shot 404.
“Coming off of spring break, you don’t know what’s gonna happen really,” Coach Erin Mason said. “I told the crew our goal was to break 400 and see if we can get it done.”
Kiernan Chown led HRV with a 90, shaving 13 strokes off his previous round. No. 2 was Davis Kerr at 96 followed by Charlie Wilson at 104 — 17 strokes better than he shot the previous tourney. Braden Zorza improved by 12 strokes from his previous outing, shooting a 114. The biggest drop in score came from frosh Cooper Yasui, who lowered his best by 30 strokes with a 123, Mason said. Nils Riereson shot 124 for the Eagles.
“I’m telling you, my freshman are exciting to watch,” Mason said. “They keep improving and finding little things in their games and get better and better.”
Chown was fourth overall as an individual; La Grande’s John Remily was medalist with a 76.
Hood River was able to give some of its younger golfers a peak at varsity competition at the March 18 The Dalles Invitational. Mason said: “I knew going into this event we were at a disadvantage as we were missing a varsity player for spring break. I was happy to start some JV players though and get them some match experience.”
HRV shot a 445, led by Kerr’s 99 and Chown’s 102 - on two loops of the nine-hole course at The Dalles Country Club. HRV posted a 445 total at the tourney. Joe Codding led host The Dalles to first place.
“I knew the total would be higher than I wanted, but I see some real promise in my new freshman players,” Mason said. “I see these guys improving every day; all of them are finding their groove out there.”
The Eagles were scheduled to open Intermountain Conference play Monday. “We have a small hill to climb and starting April 4 … this is where we will see where we stand against everyone else and look forward to the challenge ahead,” Mason said.
