The Class 2A/1A Special District 7 Champion and No. 4-ranked Dufur/South Wasco County High Rangers baseball team had numerous players selected for all-league and all-state awards for their performances this season.
The Rangers had four players who earned all-state awards, highlighted by the selection of senior pitcher Isaac Anthony as the 2A/1A player of the year. Dufur Coach CS Little received the 2A/1A coach of the year award.
The awards were voted on by the state’s 2A/1A baseball coaches.
Anthony also earned an all-state first team award (pitcher) along with Dufur senior Gabe Petroff, who was selected for first team as the designated hitter. Senior Brock LaFaver earned a third-team award (first base) and senior Carson Smith earned honorable mention as an infielder.
Anthony, LaFaver and Petroff were also selected to play in the 1A/2A/3A Senior All-Star Series and Smith was chosen as an all-star series alternate.
The Rangers had five players selected for SD7 all league first team awards by the league coaches. Those players included Anthony (pitcher, outfielder), LaFaver (first baseman), Smith (infielder), Petroff (catcher), and sophomore Joey Holloway (designated hitter). Ranger senior Kaleb Pence was selected for an all-league second team award.
The Sherman/Arlington/Condon/Wheeler High Huskies had four players selected for the SD7 all league second team. Those players include: sophomore Tallon Dark; junior Kole Martin; senior Braden Carnine; and sophomore Brody Geer.
