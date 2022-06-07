Appearing in the semifinals for the first time since 2017, the Dufur/South Wasco County High Rangers had an excellent opportunity to reach the OSAA Class 2A/1A baseball state championship game for the first time ever.

The Special District 7 Champion and No. 4-ranked Rangers (24-3) led 3-2 over the Special District 4 Champion No. 1 ranked Umpqua Valley Christian High Monarchs (25-5) in the ninth inning. The Rangers were hoping to extend the contest into the 10th to give themselves a chance to win.