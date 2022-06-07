Appearing in the semifinals for the first time since 2017, the Dufur/South Wasco County High Rangers had an excellent opportunity to reach the OSAA Class 2A/1A baseball state championship game for the first time ever.
The Special District 7 Champion and No. 4-ranked Rangers (24-3) led 3-2 over the Special District 4 Champion No. 1 ranked Umpqua Valley Christian High Monarchs (25-5) in the ninth inning. The Rangers were hoping to extend the contest into the 10th to give themselves a chance to win. However, the Monarchs scored two runs in the bottom half of the frame to get a 4-3 win at Umpqua Valley Christian High School in Roseburg to advance to the June 3 finals at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.
The Rangers, guided by 2A/1A coach of the year CS Little, concluded the season just one game short of achieving their goal. The Monarchs advanced to the June 3 finals and lost 11-1 to state champion Kennedy High (27-3) of Mt. Angel.
The Rangers led 2-0 in the first inning before the Monarchs scored a run in the second and one more in the fourth. Four scoreless frames followed, as the contest went into extra innings with a 2-2 deadlock. The Rangers then scored a run in the top of the ninth to take a 3-2 lead. Aided by a Ranger error, the Monarchs overcame the deficit with a two-run, game-winning rally in the bottom of the frame.
The win was UVC’s 19th in a row. The Monarchs advanced to the title game for the sixth time in school history.
“There were times when we could’ve broke it open, but it just didn’t happen,” said Little, who retired as the Rangers’ coach after a 36-year career. “They (Monarchs) made some key plays. We stranded 12 people on base and that’s too many. A few things broke down in the ninth for us and they got into position where they were able to score a couple runs. We just didn’t execute the way that we should’ve.
“We had plenty of opportunities to score, but we just came up short. We sure had a great season though.”
One of those opportunities came in the top of the ninth when the Rangers took their 3-2 lead. Kaleb Pence doubled in the go-ahead run, but a second Ranger baserunner was thrown out at the plate trying also to score on the play.
In the bottom of the inning, Ty Haynes doubled, followed by back-to-back singles from Levi Heard and Will Haynes. Nathan York, son of UVC Coach Dave York, dropped a squeeze bunt which scored Heard with the winning run.
The senior pitching duo of Brock LaFaver and 2A/1A Player-of-the-Year Isaac Anthony helped put the Rangers into position for a possible first-ever semifinal win. LaFaver started on the mound and threw the first six innings, while Anthony pitched the final three frames. The talented tandem combined for 13 strikeouts, four walks while allowing seven hits.
LaFaver led the six-hit Ranger offense, going 1-for-4 with two RBI. His two-out single in the first inning gave the Rangers their early lead.
Pence also contributed to the offense, as he was 1-for-4 with a double and RBI. Gabe Petroff (1-for-3, single), Carson Smith (1-for-4, single) and Joey Holloway (1-for-5, single) also had hits for the Rangers.
The contest marked the final game of the Dufur/South Wasco County High School baseball careers of seniors Pence, Conor Holloway, Anthony, LaFaver, Smith, and Petroff. Anthony led all OSAA classifications this season with 12 home runs and also had 50 RBI.
“They’ve (seniors) played together since they were little kids,” said Little. “They were in an unusual situation in which they were only able to play two full seasons, but they played in the state playoffs both those years. They had a full season their freshman year, then they got a season taken away during their sophomore year because of COVID and then they only played a partial season their junior year, which was also shortened by COVID. I’m proud of everyone on the team and they’re just a great group of kids.”
Petroff and Anthony will continue their baseball career as teammates, as they’ll be playing next year at Chemeketa Community College in Salem. LaFaver and Smith are also planning to continue playing baseball in college, as well.
Commented