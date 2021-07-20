Hood River High graduate Justin Crosswhite earned a spot on the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District Team for the second straight year after holding a perfect 4.0 GPA at Western Oregon University.
Crosswhite is a graduate major in organizational leadership and returned for the 2021 outdoor track and field season. He set personal-best marks in the 800 meters and 1500 this past season. Crosswhite set his PR in the 800 of 1 minute, 51.97 seconds during the Oregon Relays. Then at the Oregon State High Performance, he ran the 1500 in 3:50.61.
During the GNAC Outdoor Championships, Crosswhite placed second in the 1500. He ranks ninth in program history for his time in the 1500 and 10th in program history for his time in the 800. Crosswhite’s time in the 800 ranked 46th nationally and his time in the 1500 ranked 64th nationally.
Earlier this year, Crosswhite was named to the GNAC Academic Team for the fourth straight time. He earned GNAC Men’s Track Athlete of the Week on March 15 after he opened the year with a win in the 1500 at the PNW Team Clash on March 13, winning by four seconds with a time of 3:54.82.
