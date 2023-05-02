Columbia High won the girls competition and Goldendale the boys at Saturday’s Jeff Agar Memorial Meet at Trout Lake.
The Bruin girls scored 187 points, while host Trout Lake was second. Goldendale’s boys scored 169.5 points, and Columbia was second with 141.5.
Columbia won 10 of 17 girls events, with personal record performances in half of them. They included: Sara Miller in the 100 meters in 13.55 seconds; Taylor Hauge in the 200 in 27.35; Helen Hoskins in the high jump at 4 feet, 7 inches; and Amya Shaw in the triple jump at 30-2.5. Miller also won the long jump and Bella Hamilton won the 300 hurdles. Jessica Polkinghorn, who competed the day before at the Nike Twilight Relays (see related story) won the three throws, led by her PR of 107-8.5 in the discus.
The other win for the Bruin girls came in the 4x100 relay, where Hamilton, Miller, Hauge, and Piper Hicks ran a season-best 51.83.
Columbia’s boys team won both relays and earned individual wins from Dylan Nortz in the 100 at a PR 11.49 and Dakota Tama’s 56.7 PR in the 400. The 4x100 relay winning team included Nortz, Joshua Steele, Wongani Schlegal, and Peter Schlegal and was timed in 46.96. On the first place 4x400 relay were Nortz, Tama, Camden Uffelman, and Calvin Andrews. Uffelman was fourth in a fast 110 hurdle race in a PR 16.98.
Also of note for Columbia was Nortz’s PR in the 200 in 24.96 and Wongani Schlegal’s 11.87 PR in the 100.
The Trout Lake boys won five events, including Sawyer Dean’s 14-foot pole vault mark, and a distance double by Alex Lopez, who won the 1500 in 4:39.8 (a PR) and 3000 in 10:57.7. Senior Trevor Collins won the 800 in 2:09.36 and Klayton Schmid took first in the 200 in a PR 24.76. Dean added an 11.65 second runner-up finish in the 100 and Landon Herberling was second in the pole vault at 12-6 and cleared a personal best 5-10 in the high jump.
The Trout Lake girls had four individual wins and also won the 4x400 relay. Running on the relay were Nancy Painter, Lupe Medina, Shana Orellano, and Myana Stock. The Mustangs also were second in the 4x100 relay in 54.35 with the team of Painter, Medina, Jade Mclean, and Gynel Duke. Duke, Mclean, and Naomi Lauterbach swept the pole vault. The relay members contributed in other ways, as well. Orellano won the 800 in 2:41.4, Stock ran a lifetime best to win the 1500 in 5:18.15, and Medina PR’d in the 200 at 28.41.
Horizon Christian was fourth in both the boys and girls competition and had one winner in frosh Felycia Myers in the girls 400. Senior Caleb Yuan was third in the 110 hurdles, setting a school record of 16.70 seconds. The Hawks had two runner-up finishes: Julius Gutierrez in the 1500 and Caleb Caldwell in the 3000.
Dufur was led by Haley Peterson, who was fourth in the shot put and third in the discus.
Glenwood junior Kyler Henderson cleared a personal best 6 feet to win the high jump, while Allison McFall was sixth in the girls high jump at 4-6.
Lyle was led by the busy day of Jozlynn Pyle, who competed in four events with PRs in two, the 200 and javelin.
Klickitat’s Lena Thiemann was runner-up in both the 100 hurdles (PR 18.671) and javelin (PR 104.8). Teammate Austin Fink won all three boys throws, with the highlight being his PR of 45-8 in the shotput.
