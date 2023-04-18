Columbia High’s nine-team Bruin Invite track and field meet afforded local schools a chance to enjoy one of the better weather days of the spring. It also allowed the host Bruins to flex their track and field muscles on their home facility.
The Bruin girls won the meet with 220 points, while the Bruin boys did the same with 147.
Individually, Columbia freshman Sara Miller won two events and ran legs on two of the Bruin first-place relays to earn high-point scorer for the meet. Teammate Ella Zimmerman also won two races – her specialties, the 100- and 300-meter hurdles – and ran a leg on CHS’s winning 4x400 relay.
Miller combined with teammates Bella Hamilton, Saylor Hauge, and Sequoia Cohen to win the 4x100-meter relay in a season-best time of 52.67 seconds. Miller also won the long jump at 14 feet, 11 inches, and the 100 in 13.9.
Columbia had three other event winners in sophomore Saylor Hauge (200, 28.42); freshman Olivia Allen (400, 1:09.34); and sophomore Damarys Alvarez (1600, 6:49.87). Columbia’s Amya Shaw was second in the triple jump in a personal best 28-6.5, and teammate Madeline Allen added a PR in the shot put of 27-2. Also of note, freshman Bella Hamilton ran two relay legs and was second in the 300 hurdles (PR 53.65).
Seniors Calvin Andrews and Camden Uffelman led the Bruin boys. Andrews was second in the intermediate hurdles, third in both the javelin (season best 127-5) and high hurdles. Uffelman won both hurdles races – 17.03 PR in the highs and a 43.61 PR in the 300s – and joined Andrews on the long relay. Columbia’s other champion was junior Dakota Tama, who ran a 57.22 PR in the 400.
Also of note for the Bruin boys was junior Dylan Nortz, who PRd in the long jump at 17-9 (second place) and was third in the triple jump and 100.
Trout Lake’s boys team was second in the meet, led by the distance double of junior Alex Lopez and the first-place performances of the Mustang relay teams. Klayton Schmid, Sawyer Dean, Gael Fuentes, and Landon Herberling won the 4x100 in 47.06; Schmid, Dean, Trevor Collins and Herberling won the 4x400 in 3:46.85. The gutty Lopez won the 1600 by a 30-second margin in a PR 5:05.88 and ran alone in winning the 3200 in 11:15 (also a PR).
Collins, Schmid and Herberling also won individual events. Collins continued his consistent performance in the 800, winning in 2:10.84; Schmid won the javelin at 131-7 and added a PR in the 200 (25.17); and Herberling matched his PR in the high jump at 5-8 and added a personal best in the 100 (second place, 12.34).
The Mustang girls were led by junior Myana Stock, who won the 800 in a season best 2:40.95. She also ran a leg on Trout Lake’s second-place 4x400.
Dufur was led by junior Hayley Peterson and senior Brady Person. Peterson won the shot put (28-3) and discus (88-9 PR). Person was third in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the highs – each in personal record times.
Horizon Christian was led by sophomore Aaron Johnson and senior Gabby Fraioli. Johnson won the long jump in a personal best 18-7.5, was second in the 400 in a PR 59.98 and ran a leg on the Hawks’ third-place 4x400 relay. Fraioli placed in all three throwing events and also in the high hurdles for 14 team points. Her 74-1.75 toss in the discus was a personal best.
The South Wasco girls had three individual champions in Sadie McCoy, Macy Bell, and Bailey Udey – and each PR’d in their winning event. McCoy won the 3200 in 11:58.24; Bell cleared a PR 4-9 to win the high jump; and Udey bounded 29-7 to win the triple jump.
James Best led the South Wasco boys with an 18-point day that included PRs in the high hurdles and long jump. Best also cleared 5-6 in the high jump and went 33-5.25 in the triple – both season bests.
Lyle’s Kayden Woodman had a busy day, completing four events, including a PR 17-4 long jump best, good enough for fourth place.
Klickitat’s Zeke Goodlife’s four-event day was highlighted by a PR 17-5 in the long jump and PR 400 (1:00.52). Teammate Austin Fink won the shot put (44-0) and was second in the discus (119-3).
