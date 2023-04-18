CHS_TF_16.jpg

Horizon Christian sophomore Markeith Harris in the boys high jump at the Bruin Invite on April 14. Harris placed fourth with his best jump measuring 5 feet, 4 inches.Noah Noteboom photo

 Noah Noteboom photo

Columbia High’s nine-team Bruin Invite track and field meet afforded local schools a chance to enjoy one of the better weather days of the spring. It also allowed the host Bruins to flex their track and field muscles on their home facility.

The Bruin girls won the meet with 220 points, while the Bruin boys did the same with 147.

