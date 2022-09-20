The defending Class 1A volleyball Big Sky League Champion South Wasco County High Redsides started their 13-game league schedule much like they have in recent years with an impressive four-game win streak.
The Redsides (4-0 league, 10-4 overall), guided by Coach Susie Miles, won their Sept. 14 league opener at home 3-0 over the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (0-3 league, 1-5 overall) at South Wasco County High School in Maupin. They followed by winning a second straight home contest 3-0 over the Glenwood/Klickitat High Eagles (2-1 league, 6-2 overall) Sept. 15.
“The word that we used to describe our game is smooth,” said Miles, referring to the victory over the Eagles. “We played very smoothly. We met our goals, which were to improve our serving (94.6 percent team serving) and to utilize any free balls. We ran several quicker sets and passed 81 percent of our free balls perfectly to the setter. I am very proud of the team and how they remained focused on these goals.”
The Redsides resume their schedule with a 5 p.m. home game Thursday versus the Dufur High Rangers (2-0 league, 2-5 overall), followed by a tournament Sept. 24 at Mohawk High School. The Redsides will then follow with a 5 p.m. Sept. 27 match at Horizon Christian (0-3 league, 0-9 overall) in Hood River.
South Wasco’s Jayda Iverson and Lois Shetler were 100 percent from the service line. Julie Hull led South Wasco in aces with four and Tracy Magill had three. Shetler led the Redsides in blocks with seven. Redsides team captain Kylie Iverson had a team-high 10 kills and also led with 12 digs. Magill chipped in with 11 digs and Anabell Udey had seven kills.
The Redsides then played a dual match Sept. 17 at Ione High School. South Wasco won 3-1 over the No. 15 ranked Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (1-1 league, 8-3 overall), followed by a 3-1 win over Glenwood/Klickitat.
Glenwood Klickitat, guided by Coach Jaecee Hoctor, opened its Big Sky schedule with a 3-0 home win Sept. 13 over Horizon.
“The girls played with intensity, teamwork and they had a lot of fun playing volleyball against Horizon Christian,” said Hoctor. “I am really proud of them. It was also Senior Night for Glenwood High seniors Allison McFall, Tiana Jackson and Alise Gimlin.”
Klickwood was led statistically by Sam Knott, who had two aces and one kill. Gimlin had three kills and two aces. Chloe Wenz had six kills and nine aces. Isabella Bensel had four assists and two aces. Jayla Avila had eight assists, two kills and two aces. The Klickwood team had a total of 27 aces in the match.
Klickwood’s next game is Thursday at 5 p.m. against the Bickleton High Pirates (1-2 league, 1-4 overall) at Bickleton High School. Visiting Bickleton beat Horizon in four sets on Saturday in Hood River. Horizon fell behind two sets but came back in the third behind the serving of Evelyn Tomka, the net play of Julia Bounds and the overall play of Bella Sperry.
Horizon was searching for its first win on Tuesday when it played at Dufur (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Rangers snapped a five-game losing streak and opened their Big Sky schedule with two consecutive wins. Dufur won its league opener 3-1 over Lyle/Wishram Sept. 15 at Lyle High School. Lyle/Wishram plays its next match Thursday at 5 p.m. at Horizon Christian.
The Rangers served at 85.7 percent and sophomore setter Peyton Wallace had 18 aces. Dufur had 43 aces in the match. Junior outside hitter Hayley Peterson led Dufur in kills with 18.
In their second league match, the Rangers followed with a 3-1 win over the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (2-1 league, 5-5 overall) Sept. 17 at Sherman County High School in Moro. Sherman (1-1 league, 6-3 overall) split its first two Big Sky League games last week. The Huskies lost their opening league match 3-0 Sept. 13 to Ione/Arlington at home and then they won 3-0 over Bickleton Sept. 15 at Bickleton High School.
