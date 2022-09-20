South Wasco Redsides varsity volleyball versus Lyle Cougars

South Wasco Redsides junior Jozlynn Pyle (3) responds to a short serve during a game against the Lyle Cougars Sept. 14 in Maupin.

 Mark B. Gibson

The defending Class 1A volleyball Big Sky League Champion South Wasco County High Redsides started their 13-game league schedule much like they have in recent years with an impressive four-game win streak.

The Redsides (4-0 league, 10-4 overall), guided by Coach Susie Miles, won their Sept. 14 league opener at home 3-0 over the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (0-3 league, 1-5 overall) at South Wasco County High School in Maupin. They followed by winning a second straight home contest 3-0 over the Glenwood/Klickitat High Eagles (2-1 league, 6-2 overall) Sept. 15.