Columbia High’s boys soccer team appeared to be ready for the heart of league play this past week, but King’s Way had other ideas.
The Knights handed the Bruins (3-2-1 overall, 2-1 league) a 4-0 loss March 25 at King’s Way.
“I think it was a good wake-up call and reality check for the players that they’re going to need to be on their game for a full 80 minutes if they want to compete with everyone in our conference,” Coach Daniel Mangum said.
Mangum said his team played a solid 50 minutes against the Knights, keeping the match scoreless until early in the second half.
“A few missed calls and some lapses in concentration led us to fall apart a bit in the second half,” Mangum said.
Columbia has the week off for spring break before returning to league matches April 12 at home against La Center. The match kicks off at 6 p.m.
