With just four seniors lost to graduation off of last year’s team, it would be easy to assume this year’s Columbia High School football squad will be all grown up this year.
Well … they’re getting there, let’s leave it at that. Nobody will mistake the Bruins for grizzled veterans just yet.
The Bruins also had a small junior class a season ago (2-7 overall record, 1-3 Trico League), making this the second year in a “rebuild” - so to speak — at least age-wise. One difference from 2021 to 2022 – which could bode well for CHS — is that a few more of the Trico schools will have younger rosters, as well.
Coach Dan Smith can attest to one thing with certainty: “We’re so much further along this year than we were at this time last year. Especially since we attended the team camp.”
The bulk of the Bruin team was at the sold out Linfield Wildcat football camp in mid June. The camp emphasizes fundamental skills and team development. The team also was able to work in some reps running the triple-option offense.
The Bruins lost only lost two starters to graduation, but they were big ones — quarterback/linebacker Jace Greenwood, and two-way lineman Kevin Medina. “We’ll have 41 or 42 players, which is an improvement,” Smith said of last year’s 33-player roster to start the season. “We have four seniors, three of them are returning starters.”
They include Michael Smith, the offensive and defensive line leader; lineman Troy Muehlbauer; and Avery Schalk, a starting wide receiver/defensive back.
Coach Smith said the Bruins were able to play six junior varsity games a year ago, despite low numbers, and that experience will be invaluable this fall. Especially at quarterback, where Wesley White was able to take some live-game snaps behind center.
“Wesley was our JV quarterback (backup varsity) and he was able to get some experience in,” Smith said of his junior signal caller. “Petey (Schlegel) started for us at slot last year and he will be our tailback, which is more of his natural position.”
Schlegel led the team in tackles last year — from his cornerback position. “I talked to our defense and told them we didn’t want Petey to be leading us in tackles again this season,” Smith said. The coach said the Bruins will be reverting back to the base 4-3 defense it used a few years ago, which hopefully will help spread out the tackle load on personnel lining up less deep than the secondary.
Of the rest of the Trico League, Smith said: “I think Castle Rock was pretty senior heavy last year, same with Seton Catholic, at least their skill guys. La Center is still the team to beat.”
Columbia opens its season 7 p.m. Friday at home against Goldendale and is on the road the following week at Stevenson. Goldendale will present a stiff challenge for the Bruins, although the Timberwolves did lose nine seniors to graduation from its 7-2 state playoff team that won last year’s matchup, 52-20. Stevenson blocked a field goal and returned it for a touchdown for the game’s only score in 2021, when the Bulldogs were 3-6. The teams have split the past 10 games in the Gorge Bowl series.
