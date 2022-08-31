Columbia High School FB

The Columbia High Bruins football team saw an increase in participation this year. The team’s numbers rose to 42 players, up from 33 last year. Noah Noteboom photo/file

With just four seniors lost to graduation off of last year’s team, it would be easy to assume this year’s Columbia High School football squad will be all grown up this year.

Well … they’re getting there, let’s leave it at that. Nobody will mistake the Bruins for grizzled veterans just yet.