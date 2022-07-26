NBA G-League Coach Mitch Thompson and his Bilingual Básquetbol program hosted its first camp outside of Irrigon on July 22 at Mid Valley Elementary.

Young athletes, ages 6-18, were invited to take part in a free, one-day clinic put on by Thompson and a handful of other experienced counselors. Adrian Romero played at Lewis and Clark College, Antonio Salinas currently plays at Western Oregon University, Danny Soto is a video coordinator with the Mexico City Capitanes — the newest NBA G-League team — and Anthony Landeros was coached by Thompson at Irrigon High School.