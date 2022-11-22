SWC boys basketball

South Wasco County High senior Ian Ongers (0) uses his height to attack the basket during a game last season. 2022 Big Sky first team player, Ongers will try to replicate the Resides' nearly undefeated season last year. 

 CGN photo/file

Nine Gorge Class 1A boys basketball teams started practice Nov. 14.

Area teams from Dufur High School, Sherman County High and Horizon Christian High will be seeking to have a winning season and match last year’s success of the defending Big Sky League Champion South Wasco County High Redsides.