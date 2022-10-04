The No. 15-ranked South Wasco County High Redsides continue to be the cream of the crop in the Class 1A volleyball Big Sky League, as they won four more games to improve to 9-0 and 16-5 overall.

The Big Sky West Division leading Redsides capped a successful week by winning two home matches, 3-0 over Condon and Bickleton. The wins followed road victories at Horizon and Lyle. South Wasco has won 14 games by sweeping opponents 2-0 in tournaments and 3-0 in regular season matches.