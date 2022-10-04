The No. 15-ranked South Wasco County High Redsides continue to be the cream of the crop in the Class 1A volleyball Big Sky League, as they won four more games to improve to 9-0 and 16-5 overall.
The Big Sky West Division leading Redsides capped a successful week by winning two home matches, 3-0 over Condon and Bickleton. The wins followed road victories at Horizon and Lyle. South Wasco has won 14 games by sweeping opponents 2-0 in tournaments and 3-0 in regular season matches.
Lyle won its first league match Sept. 22 over Horizon, but lost three straight, including a 3-0 loss to 16th-ranked Big Sky East Division leading Ione/Arlington at a dual match in Dufur.
Dufur is in third place in the Big Sky West after winning one out of three games last week. The Rangers lost a close match Sept. 27 at home after having a 2-1 set lead against the Glenwood/Klickitat High Eagles (6-3 league, 11-6 overall). The Eagles fought back to capture wins in the next two sets, 25-20 and 15-13 in the tie-breaker for a thrilling 3-2 victory.
Dufur split an Oct. 1 home dual match, winning 3-2 over Lyle/Wishram, followed by a 3-0 loss to Ione/Arlington (7-2 league, 14-4 overall).
Klickwood has won five straight, including 3-0 wins Sept. 29 over Horizon and Oct. 1 over Bickleton and Condon in a dual match at South Wasco County High School. As of Sunday, Klickwood was in second place in the Big Sky West. Klickwood’s next game is Thursday at 5 p.m. at Lyle/Wishram.
The Sherman County High Huskies split two games last week. The Huskies lost 3-1 to Ione on Sept. 29 at Arlington High School. The Huskies bounced back and won 3-0 over Horizon Oct. 1 in Hood River — it was the Huskies’ sixth win in their past seven games. The Huskies (6-2 league, 12-3 overall) are in second place behind Ione in the Big Sky East Division standings.
The Huskies’ next game is a key matchup for second place Thursday at 5 p.m. versus the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (5-2 league, 8-6 overall) at Mitchell High School.
