The South Wasco County High Redsides girls basketball team improved its record to 3-0 in the Big Sky League West Division and 11-2 overall by winning three straight league games last week.
The Redsides won, 65-16, Jan. 4 over the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (0-4 league, 0-8 overall) at Lyle High School. The Redsides won, 89-14, Jan. 6 over the Dufur High Rangers (1-3 league, 2-7 overall) and 58-33 over Horizon Christian School.
“Our only losses this year were to Class 1A, No. 2 ranked North Douglas (10-2) and to Stanfield (12-1), which is a highly ranked (No. 6) Class 2A team,” said Coach Carly Johnson. “We’re having so much fun and not only are we doing well, but we’re also having a good time. The girls all played well together against Dufur. Our girls did a lot of good things. I don’t feel like we did anything disrespectful. We were just playing basketball and they did really well in shooting and passing and working good offensively. It just happened that we ended up with 89 points, but they played a really good team game, and it was fun.”
The 89 points was the highest for South Wasco in Johnson’s six-year coaching career and the 75-point margin of victory was also the highest ever for any game in Johnson’s career, too.
Senior Kylie Iverson scored a career-high 37 points to help lead the Redsides to the win at Dufur.
“My goal was to beat my dad’s (Randy Iverson) scoring record that he had when he played for the South Wasco boys basketball team,” said Iverson, who scored all her points on two-point field goals. “Our team is meshing together pretty well; Anabell Udey is playing really well for us in the post. We have multiple people who can shoot really well from the outside, so we have a number of offensive scoring threats.”
The Redsides followed with a, 58-33, win over Horizon (1-3 league, 1-10 overall) at South Wasco County High in Maupin. That was the Redsides’ first home game since Dec. 10.
Horizon was led in scoring by sophomore guard Evelyn Tomka, who had a career high 14 points.
The Redsides played a key matchup against West Division rival Trout Lake (4-0 league, 6-3 overall) Tuesday at Trout Lake High School (result was after the printed edition deadline).
Mustangs win third straight
Trout Lake remained undefeated in the Big Sky standings at 4-0 after winning two more league contests last week. The defending Big Sky West Division champion Mustangs won, 48-18, Jan. 6 at Horizon Christian, followed by a 59-16 home win over the Klickitat/Glenwood High Vandals (2-1 league, 5-1 overall).
Violette Anderson led Trout Lake against Horizon with 18 points, as the Mustangs took advantage of their inside game. Senior post Willa McLaughlin also scored in double figures for Trout Lake.
Horizon was led by senior Gabby Fraioli, who had seven rebounds.
Dufur wins first league game
Dufur recorded its first win in the Big Sky West Division with a 52-22 victory over Lyle/Wishram Jan. 7 at Lyle High School. It marked the 20th consecutive loss for Lyle/Wishram overlapping the last two seasons. The Cougars also lost 53-20 against Klickwood on Jan. 6.
Playing their first game since Dec. 17, the Bickleton High Pirates loss 50-15 to Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler Jan. 6 at Bickleton High School.
Klickwood wins two of three
The Klickwood High Vandals won two out three Big Sky League games last week. Klickwood won 44-27 Jan. 3 at home over Horizon Christian. Freshman Emma Patterson led the Vandals in scoring with 18 points, followed by senior Alise Gimlin, who scored 14. Sophomore Jayla Avila had a solid game with eight points, nine rebounds and six steals.
Horizon sophomore Bella Sperry led the Hawks with eight points and four steals.
The Sherman County High Huskies (2-1 league, 7-3 overall) won 42-30 over the Condon High Blue Devils Jan. 6 at Condon High School. Sherman hosts Horizon on Friday in Moro.
