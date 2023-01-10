The South Wasco County High Redsides girls basketball team improved its record to 3-0 in the Big Sky League West Division and 11-2 overall by winning three straight league games last week.

The Redsides won, 65-16, Jan. 4 over the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (0-4 league, 0-8 overall) at Lyle High School. The Redsides won, 89-14, Jan. 6 over the Dufur High Rangers (1-3 league, 2-7 overall) and 58-33 over Horizon Christian School.