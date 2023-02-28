Three area teams played in OSAA Class 1A girls basketball state playoff games last week in hopes of moving on to the state tournament quarterfinals March 1-4 in Baker, but all three suffered season-ending defeats.
The No. 17-ranked Big Sky League champion Trout Lake High Mustangs (21-6) won a Feb. 21 first-round state playoff game at home, 41-40, over the Union High Bobcats (18-12), but lost in the next round, 64-38, at Damascus Christian on Feb. 25
The Mustangs, guided by Coach Dennis Anderson, finished the season with an 11-2 home record with the win over Union.
“This was a great win for our team; we played excellent defense, and we had some key contributions by a number of girls,” said Anderson. “Willa McLauglin (20 points) and Gabby Basch (three points) had strong defensive games. Nancy Painter had her best game of the year. She didn’t score any points, but she played tenacious defense and had five steals. The girls are playing well right now; they’re really coming together as a team and we’re looking forward to having another playoff game.”
The Mustangs led 15-13 after one quarter and it was knotted 24-24 at halftime. The Mustangs regained a slim 33-31 lead after three quarters. Kinsley Lanz (four points) and Violette Anderson (11 points) had key baskets late in the game to help the Mustangs stay on top. Malyssa Padilla had five steals and three points.
The Mustangs had no answer for the No. 2-ranked Damascus Christian High Eagles, the 2022 Class 1A state champion. The Eagles took a double-digit lead midway through the first quarter, led 37-13 at halftime, and maintained at least a 22-point margin in the second half.
“Damascus Christian is a very good team; they play strong defense, and they were on fire offensively,” said Anderson. “I am so proud of our girls. They improved dramatically as the season progressed. They were so much fun to work with and they’re all hard workers and excellent teammates. They’re the nicest group of girls that you could ever want to coach.”
McLauglin had 19 points and ended her career with a total of 1,011. Violette Anderson had six points while playing with a sprained ankle that she suffered in the previous game on Feb. 21. Padilla had seven points and nine rebounds.
The contest was the final one of the high school basketball careers of seniors McLaughlin and Padilla.
Jordan Valley ends Redsides’ season
The No. 9-ranked South Wasco County High Redsides (25-4) won a Feb. 21 first-round state playoff home game, 81-58, over the Adrian High Antelopes (12-15), but lost in the second round, 72-53, at Jordan Valley.
Against Adrian, the Redsides, guided by Coach Carly Johnson, trailed 10-2 but then responded with a 16-7 run to take an 18-17 lead after the first quarter. Led by junior Julie Hull (career high 33 points) and Big Sky League player-of-the-year Kylie Iverson (25 points), the Redsides displayed their potent offense (56 points per game average), outscoring Adrian 21-15 in the second to take a 39-32 halftime lead. Their momentum continued in the second half as they outscored the Antelopes 42-16 to pull away and get the victory.
“It was fun; we had a great game and we were on fire at the free-throw line,” said Johnson. “It was probably the most fun we’ve had in any game this year. It just seemed like it took us about half the game to figure out how they (Antelopes) played and once we did that, then everything worked out so well for us. We had lots of steals and numerous layups in our transition game, particularly in the second half when we did that so very well. State playoff wins are huge and they’re harder than district tournament games, because if you lose, then you’re done.”
Sadie McCoy added 15 points for South Wasco.
The Redsides had a season-best performance at the free-throw line in shooting 93 percent (13-for-14). The Redsides’ point total marked the third time they scored 80 or more points in a game this year.
Needing a win to advance to final eight in Baker for the first time in two years, the Redsides traveled on a six-hour road trip for a Feb. 24 second-round state playoff game versus No. 8-ranked Jordan Valley (19-6). The Redsides fell behind 23-8 after the first quarter and faced an uphill battle for the remainder of the game and they were unable to come back from the double-digit deficit.
The Mustangs built a 37-22 halftime lead, and they were on top 59-36 after three quarters. It marked the final game of the South Wasco County High School basketball careers of seniors Kylie Iverson, McCoy, Charity Reckmann and Tracy Magill.
“Jordan Valley came out absolutely ready to play,” said Johnson. “They did their homework and they shut down our best shooters (Hull two points) and made us get scoring from other players. They played very well, and they probably had their best shooting game of the season.
“You can’t base the whole season off of one game, because we had a great year, and it was lots of fun. It was disappointing to see it end because we were really hoping to get to the tournament in Baker. I’m proud of the seniors, because they played their hearts out and they left it all on the floor. They really put their heart and soul into the season and into that last game, too.”
Sherman loses at Prairie City
The No. 23-ranked Sherman County High Huskies (17-10) lost, 58-35, on the road to the No. 10 ranked Prairie City High Panthers (22-5) at Prairie City High School. For the Huskies, guided by first-year Coach Joe Justesen, the loss marked the conclusion of their season, but it was a very successful year as they advanced to the state playoffs for the first time since 2018.
“They (Panthers) are a very good team for sure, but we just kind of ran out of steam,” said Justesen, whose squad traveled three and a half hours on the long road trip to Prairie City. “The girls competed very well, especially in the first half. In the second half, we just couldn’t get our shots to fall. We had opportunities to score, and the girls fought to the very end, and they never let up.”
Senior Natalie Martin led Sherman in scoring with 16 points and senior Morgan Geary added five points. The contest marked the final game of the Sherman County High School basketball careers of seniors Cadence Smith, Caitlyn Jauken, Martin, and Geary.
“I was really proud of the seniors, because they never gave up, they always listened and they always did everything they could to the best of their abilities,” said Justesen. “It’s sad that we couldn’t have them for another year. We came a long way this year and they were a big part of our success. We had a fun group in my first year as head coach and I enjoyed every second of the season and I wish it wouldn’t have ended so soon.”
