Three area teams played in OSAA Class 1A girls basketball state playoff games last week in hopes of moving on to the state tournament quarterfinals March 1-4 in Baker, but all three suffered season-ending defeats.

The No. 17-ranked Big Sky League champion Trout Lake High Mustangs (21-6) won a Feb. 21 first-round state playoff game at home, 41-40, over the Union High Bobcats (18-12), but lost in the next round, 64-38, at Damascus Christian on Feb. 25