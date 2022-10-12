Runners from around the world will be in Hood River this weekend for the 13th annual Columbia Gorge Marathon and Half Marathon. The annual Autumn event, nicknamed “the Most Scenic Run in the Country”, takes place Sunday Oct. 26, with runners traveling out and back routes on the Historic Columbia River Highway and finishing at the Hood River Event Site. This year’s full field of 1,500 is a welcome return to the traditionally at-capacity event, which was canceled in 2020 and limited in numbers in 2021 due to Covid-19.
“We have runners representing 40 states and 5 countries coming to enjoy the scenic beauty of the Gorge,” said Chad Sperry, Race Director. “After a tough couple of years, it’s great to see a strong return to this great event. Runners train for this and look forward to it all year long.”
The full marathon (26.2 miles) starts at 8:30 am at the Mark O. Hatfield West trail head near Hood River and travels to Rowena Crest and back to the Hood River Event Site. Half Marathon (13.1 miles) runners start an hour later from the Event Site, head up to the same section of historic highway and turn around just after the series of restored tunnels the road was named after.
Local residents should be aware that they may encounter traffic delays between approximately 10 am and 1 pm October 16 at the intersection of Highway 35 and State Street. Also expect heavy pedestrian traffic on the Mark O. Hatfield Trail between Hood River and Mosier throughout the day.
“We’re happy to see a strong contingent of four-legged participants join this year as well,” Sperry added. “We usually see about 100 runners enter the Dog Leg Half Marathon category with their furry friends, who get a metal at the finish line along with their human counterparts.”
As an added benefit to the Hood River community, the event serves as an important fundraiser. This year nearly $7,000 in volunteer grants will go to local high school athletic programs and non-profit groups.
