The Columbia Gorge Marathon makes its way back to Hood River on Oct. 16. Pictured above, runners in the 2019 Columbia Gorge Marathon begin at the Hood River Event Site.

 Adam Lapierre photo

Runners from around the world will be in Hood River this weekend for the 13th annual Columbia Gorge Marathon and Half Marathon. The annual Autumn event, nicknamed “the Most Scenic Run in the Country”, takes place Sunday Oct. 26, with runners traveling out and back routes on the Historic Columbia River Highway and finishing at the Hood River Event Site. This year’s full field of 1,500 is a welcome return to the traditionally at-capacity event, which was canceled in 2020 and limited in numbers in 2021 due to Covid-19.

“We have runners representing 40 states and 5 countries coming to enjoy the scenic beauty of the Gorge,” said Chad Sperry, Race Director. “After a tough couple of years, it’s great to see a strong return to this great event. Runners train for this and look forward to it all year long.”