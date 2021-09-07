The Mid-Columbia Association of REALTORS (MCAR) is sponsoring a Shred Day fundraiser benefitting Hood River Special Olympics this Saturday, Sept. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Rite Aid parking lot, 2049 W. Cascade Ave. in Hood River. Shred NW will have a document shredding vehicle in place to take care of securely destroying personal sensitive documents. The service will be drive thru with Special Olympics athletes assisting in unloading vehicles. Monetary donations to Special Olympics are appreciated.
Janet Mahoney-Hubert of MCAR is taking over organizing the fundraising event from Geri Murray of Gorge Winds Properties, who is retiring after organizing the fundraiser the last several years.
Special Olympics provides a social and competitive framework for intellectually disabled athletes to participate in sporting events ranging from bowling to downhill skiing. The program relies strictly on fundraising at the local level and all proceeds from the Shred Day will benefit the local Hood River program directly.
Special Olympics often provides one of the few opportunities these athletes have to participate in competitive sporting events. The local program is run strictly by volunteers and volunteer recruitment is critical coming out of the pandemic layoff. If you would like to volunteer either as a coach or administrator for Hood River Special Olympics, contact Jim Meckoll or Karen Neitzel at soor.hoodriver@soor.org. No particular experience or skill is required, just a desire to help these inspiring athletes.
If you know of any intellectually disabled individual who might like to participate in Special Olympics, the program is open to athletes 8 years old and up. Again no experience or skill is required, non-ambulatory athletes can be accommodated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.