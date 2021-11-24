Soroptimist, in partnership with the Hood River Valley Adult Center, is launching its annual collection of feminine hygiene supplies for women and girls in need. Donations of tampons, pads, shampoo, conditioner, and toothpaste are being collected inside the Adult Center, 2010 Sterling Place, Hood River, or directly to the FISH Food Bank collection box at 1130 Tucker Road, Hood River. The collection campaign has already begun and will end on Dec. 14. Donations may be offered anytime at the food bank.
In addition to food and nutritional supplies, FISH Food Bank also offers personal hygiene products for the whole family. Because Soroptimist International of Hood River’s mission is education, empowerment and equal rights for women and girls, the club supports this special need for feminine products each holiday season.
“We ask everyone who’s interested to look for sales on these items, grab a couple of packages and bring them to the Hood River Valley Adult Center while you’re out and about,” said Soroptimist President Pennie Burns. “It’s an easy way to make a big difference.”
For more information, write pennieburns37@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.