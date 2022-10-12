School safety

Director of Operations Todd Rainwater with a newly purchased field striping robot that will be used on district fields this spring. Currently, it takes two crew members eight to 10 hours to stripe a field from scratch; the robot can do it in 25 minutes.

 Photo courtesy Todd Rainwater

“I think it’s just a reminder, too, that when schools have historically been designed, they’re hubs of community — it doesn’t always equate to maybe what we envision as the most secure facility.”
Kyle Rosselle
Director of safety and security

HOOD RIVER — Operations and safety brought Hood River County School District administration and the new school resource deputy together to update board members and the community during the Sept. 28 meeting.