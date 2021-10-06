Lyle, Wash. — October 6, 2021 — To reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires and improve forest health, the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area will conduct prescribed burning in the eastern Gorge later in the week, possibly Friday-Saturday, October 8-9, 2021.
This prescribed burning will take place in Washington between Bingen and Lyle, specifically on the ridge located between Catherine and Major Creeks (also known as Tracy Hill).
Prescribed burns reduce excess fuel buildup and minimize the potential for large scale wildfires while improving the overall health and resiliency of ecosystems. This project is part of a long-term strategy to develop a fire break that can be utilized to help stop a large fire in this area.
“Exact dates will depend on a weather and moisture conditions that best allow the appropriate level of burn intensity, and smoke management while ensuring we have a well-controlled burn,” said Roland Rose, Fire Fuels Planner with the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. “The large-scale wildfires throughout our region this season validate the need for fuel treatment projects such as this.”
Smoke may be visible on Washington State Route 14 and/or I-84 at times during the burns. When smoke is present, motorists are cautioned to reduce speeds and turn on headlights.
To minimize impacts from smoke, management officials from Oregon and Washington determine burn dates based on weather conditions. As dates are confirmed, details will be posted on Facebook.com/crgnsa or Twitter.com/crgnsa.
Anyone with asthma can request to be on an advance call list by emailing sm.fs.r6crgnsawfb@usda.gov or calling (503) 522-8377 to provide your name and phone number no later than close of business, October 7th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.