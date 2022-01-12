HOOD RIVER — The Port of Hood River has announced the promotion of Genevieve Scholl to the position of deputy executive director and of John Mann to facilities director. Both are new positions at the port, filled through an internal recruitment last month. Scholl, formerly serving as special projects manager, will take on additional administrative, supervisory, and human resources responsibilities and will continue her work in public communications and project management. Mann’s new role brings increased public contracting, capital construction project management, and administrative responsibilities.
Port Chief Financial Officer Fred Kowell retired on Dec. 31. Efforts to find a replacement have been underway since October, with interviews of candidate finalists taking place this month. Kowell will continue to serve on a limited contract to assist in the transition and onboarding of the new CFO.
For more information, contact the Port of Hood River via email to porthr@gorge.net.
