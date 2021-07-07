Greg Hagbery joined the Port of Hood River staff on June 21 as the new development and property manager, replacing Anne Medenbach.
“Hagbery brings construction and development project management experience to the port and has a background in planning and architectural design,” said a port press release.
Most recently, Hagbery worked as the Land Development Manager for Curtis Homes, LLC in Hood River.
“We are delighted to welcome Greg Hagbery to the Port and feel very fortunate to have filled this position with someone with such great expertise who is already a resident of the community,” said Port Director Michael McElwee. “His knowledge, abilities, and engaging character will benefit port tenants and constituents in a tangible, positive ways.”
This position at the port is responsible for the marketing, leasing, and overall management of the port’s real estate portfolio, said a press release. The position plays a lead or key support role in lease negotiations and property purchase or sale transactions and serves as the lead project manager for a variety of planning, permitting and project feasibility studies. Hagbery will be the point of contact for all tenants of Port buildings and hangar spaces at the Ken Jernstedt Airfield, and for new sales, lease, and development inquiries, said a press release.
“As the Port of Hood River looks forward and transitions into new markets, it is imperative that growth be strategic, maintain a stewardship ethos and above all, be sustainable,” said Hagbery. “I’m eager to provide the support, guidance and establish the partnerships necessary to ensure that future development serves our community well.”
Hagbery is available by phone at 541-386-5116 or via email to ghagbery@portofhoodriver.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.