Hood River-White Salmon bridge

The Hood River-White Salmon bridge over the Columbia River.

 Mark B. Gibson photo/file

HOOD RIVER — The Hood River-White Salmon Interstate bridge will be closed to all traffic for four consecutive days, beginning at 12:01 a.m. the morning of Friday, Nov. 3 through 11:59 p.m. the night of Monday, Nov. 6.

During this 96-hour period, crews from Hamilton Construction will remove, replace, and adjust the tension in the wire ropes that support the bridge lift counterweights. The work is not weather dependent and will be underway continuously during the closure.