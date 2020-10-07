Zim’s and the season’s second-place team, finished in the same order after the Oct. 3-4 tournament at Collins Field in Hood River. The final games were played in sunny, windy conditions, a far cry from the 2019 storm-and-swamp the players endured in the final tournament, won by Brew Crushers. Zim’s finished with 10 wins and one loss, and Los Muertos was 9-2. In third was El Fuego at 8-3. Tied for fourth were Brew Crushers and Gorge Dingers 7-3. The rest of the standings: Injured Reserves 7-4; Gorge Door Swingers 7-4; Solo 6-6; Wayback Wednesdayz 5-6; WT 4-7; YOLO 4-7; Homies from The Hood 2-9; Collins 2-9; and Bat 2 da Bone 0-9.

