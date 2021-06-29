Hood River County Health Department gave a big thanks to all of the volunteers who helped Hood River County reach the 70% vaccination mark with a luncheon June 21 at Toll Bridge Park in Parkdale. Hood River remains a leader among the state.
PHOTO GALLERY: Hood River luncheon honors vaccine volunteers
