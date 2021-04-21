New windows, a restored neon sign, and an upgraded entry on Cascade Avenue were the visible exterior improvements done over the winter at Hood River Elks Lodge. Meanwhile, inside the the lodge, the organization was doing an extensive remodeling on the second floor. At a soft opening on March 5, bar manager Tyler Stevens talks with member Maryann Hay, with the revamped bar and new paint, floor and furnishings in the restaurant visible. Second photo shows the work in progress in December. Exalted Ruler Derek Larsen said that since the lodge had to close due to COVID-19, leadership saw it as a good time to make long-desired upgrades for when members, and the public at some events, would enjoy improved surroundings when facilities could re-open to food and drink service. Future phases include upgrades to the pool room, which separated from the dining room by a collapsible wall. 